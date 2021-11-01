B.C. adds 1,370 COVID cases, 25 deaths over 72 hours

Another 1,370 cases of COVID-19 and 25 related deaths were recorded across British Columbia over the last three days, as the province reached another vaccination milestone.

A full 90 per cent of eligible residents have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to Monday's update from the Ministry of Health, and 85.3 per cent have received two.

The latest COVID-19 numbers pushed the province's seven-day average for new infections to 540 per day, down from 575 on Friday, while the seven-day average for fatalities inched up to 7.43, from 6.71 on Friday.

Eight of the deceased lived in the Fraser Health region, seven lived in the Interior Health region and five each lived in the Northern Health and Island Health regions. Vancouver Coastal Health, which has consistently seen the lowest per capita case rates in the province in recent weeks, did not record any coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend.

The province is now working to contain 39 active outbreaks across the health-care system, the ministry said.

