B.C. adds 379 cases, 6 deaths

Another 379 cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths have been recorded in British Columbia, the government announced Wednesday along with another drop in coronavirus hospitalizations.

There have now been 221,235 COVID-19 infections and 2,369 related deaths confirmed across the province since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.

B.C.'s seven-day average for new cases, which has levelled off after declining for weeks, remained at 347 per day. The seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths also remained at about four per day.

But the number of infectious coronavirus patients in hospital decreased to 224, which is a new three-month low and represents a 20 per cent drop from one week ago. The number of those patients in intensive care also fell to 77, down from 82 on Tuesday.

with files from CTV News Vancouver