B.C. adds 430 cases as average reaches 11-week low

Another 430 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia, pushing the province's seven-day average to an 11-week low.

Wednesday's update, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, leaves B.C.'s case average at 507 per day. The last time it was that low was Aug. 15, when the average was 490 per day.

The latest data from the government's COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard shows case numbers declining across most of the province, with a few notable exceptions, including the Central Coast and Vancouver Island West local health areas.

The ministry also announced six coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the province's seven-day average for COVID-19 fatalities unchanged at 7.86 per day.

The government could not provide an updated number of overall hospitalizations, citing a "data error," but said there remain 137 infectious COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

- with files from CTV -