B.C. adds 605 cases, 4 deaths

B.C. added 605 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday, along with four new deaths.

The latest numbers bring the province to 195,186 confirmed cases and 2,033 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are now 5,172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 374 people who are hospitalized, 153 of them in intensive care and still infectious.

After a long weekend that saw one of the lowest single-day totals for new coronavirus infections in B.C. in two months, the province's seven-day rolling average for new cases has declined to 580, the lowest it's been since Aug. 21.

Infection and hospitalization rates remain high, however, and on Tuesday health officials pleaded with unvaccinated residents - particularly in Northern Health - to get immunized.

As of Wednesday, 88.9 per cent of people 12 and older in B.C. had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7 per cent had received both shots.