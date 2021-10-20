B.C. adds 696 cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths

Another 696 cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths have been reported in British Columbia, as officials prepare to relax venue capacity limits in much of the province.

The limits will remain in place in areas that are still under regional capacity restrictions, including Fraser East and parts of the Northern Health and Interior Health regions.

Wednesday's update from the Ministry of Health pushed B.C.'s seven-day average for new infections to 621 per day, up from 608 on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths increased back to 8.43 per day, where it stood on Monday. Prior to that, the average hadn't been that high since Feb. 3.

118 of the additional cases are in Interior Health.

89.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 83.6 per cent have received two.

