B.C. adds 752 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths

British Columbia has added 752 more COVID-19 infections to its total, as well as nine deaths, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's coronavirus dashboard.

The latest cases bring the province's rolling seven-day average for new infections to 685, down from 694 on Tuesday.

There are currently 5,945 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., a total that includes 350 people who are hospitalized and still infectious. There are 136 infectious coronavirus patients in intensive care units in the province.

Since the pandemic began, there have now been 191,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and 1,992 deaths.

The largest portion Wednesday's new cases was found in the Fraser Health region, where 297 people tested positive, according to the dashboard.

Interior Health added 164 cases, Northern Health added 130, Vancouver Coastal Health added 85 and Island Health added 76.

- with files from CTV -