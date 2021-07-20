B.C. adds 76 cases in biggest single-day jump in almost a month

British Columbia reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the biggest single-day increase in almost a month.

The province's case numbers plummeted after reaching a peak average of 1,130 per day back in April, but have levelled off since the government began loosening many of its COVID-19 restrictions.

The rolling weekly average dipped as low as 35 cases per day earlier this month, but has since rebounded to 53.

The last time the province recorded more than 75 infections in one day was on June 23.

Deaths related to COVID-19 remain low, however, and hospitalizations have been gradually decreasing. The Ministry of Health had no coronavirus fatalities to announce on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 1,763.

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dipped to 49 – the lowest level seen in B.C. since Sept. 13. That number increased to 50 on Tuesday, including 12 patients in intensive care.

The province is continuing to administer tens of thousands of vaccine doses per day, the vast majority being used as second shots.

A total of 6,233,656 doses have been given out across B.C. so far, including enough first doses for 80 per cent of eligible residents age 12 and up. Just over 54 per cent of those eligible have received both doses.

There are only two active COVID-19 outbreaks in the province's health-care system, including at the Holyrood Manor long-term care home.

Before that outbreak was announced on Monday, there had not been an outbreak a long-term care home or assisted living facility in more than a week.

Officials have credited widespread vaccinations among elderly care home residents, who are much more vulnerable to the worst symptoms of the disease, for bringing deaths and outbreaks under control.

