B.C. adds 946 cases, 11 deaths over 72 hours

Another 946 cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths have been recorded across British Columbia over the last 72 hours, the government said Monday as coronavirus hospitalizations reached a three-month low.

The update from B.C.'s Ministry of Health left the province's seven-day average for infections at 350 per day, and the seven-day average for related fatalities at about four per day.

Meanwhile, the number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital dropped to 241 over the weekend, which is the lowest it's been since Sept. 6. The number of patients in intensive care also dropped to 89, down from 95 on Friday.