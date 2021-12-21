B.C. closing bars and gyms, banning indoor weddings and similar events

The B.C. government has introduced another set of COVID-19 restrictions after watching hospitalization numbers surge in other jurisdictions that are grappling with the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The latest public health orders will force bars and nightclubs to close while banning organized indoor gatherings such as weddings and holiday parties, no matter the size.

The rules for personal gatherings at homes and vacation rentals that came into effect on Monday will remain in place throughout the holidays, however, meaning B.C. residents can still invite over one other household or 10 guests, provided everyone is vaccinated.

Gyms, fitness centres and dance studios will also be forced to temporarily close under the new measures and venues such as cinemas, theatres and sports arenas will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants will only be able to seat a maximum of six people per table, while using the same physical distancing or barriers that were required earlier in the pandemic.

The latest restrictions are being imposed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 18, health officials said.

Word that more COVID-19 measures were being announced just days after the last round took effect raised some eyebrows, particularly among people feeling weary of the cyclical nature of the pandemic.

But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said data that came in over the weekend raised significant alarm, particularly around hospitalizations in other areas, such as Quebec. That province has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations surge from 268 to 415 – an increase of about 55 per cent – over just nine days, amid skyrocketing case numbers that have repeatedly broken all-time records.

Henry said B.C. is about a week to 10 days behind that province in terms of the spread of Omicron.

Modelling data shared Tuesday afternoon shows Omicron has already surpassed Delta as the most commonly identified variant in the province, making up about 70 per cent of sequenced specimens in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

with files from CTV News Vancouver