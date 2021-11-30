B.C. confirms 1st case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

One case of the concerning Omicron COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in British Columbia, health officials announced Tuesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the individual lives in the Fraser Health region, which spans from Burnaby to Boston Bar, and recently returned from travelling to Nigeria.

"They are isolating and public health is, as we do with every case, following up with them and their contacts at this time," Henry said.

So far, 204 people across B.C. have been identified as having recently travelled to Omicron-affected countries, Henry added.

"The quarantine service, working with our teams, have connected with all of these individuals over the past few days and they have been sent for PCR testing and are in isolation," she said.

