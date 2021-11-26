B.C. COVID-19 update: 341 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

British Columbia has added 341 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as well as six related deaths.

The latest numbers from the provincial Ministry of Health leave the province with 3,035 active coronavirus infections. Of those, 291 people are in hospital, 115 of them in intensive care units.

B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new cases has dropped to 352, which is the lowest it has been since Aug. 8.

Friday's new infections were spread across the province, with 100 cases confirmed in Fraser Health, 77 in Interior Health, 68 in Island Health, 65 in Vancouver Coastal Health and 31 in Northern Health.

Accounting for population, however, Fraser Health had the fewest cases per capita, while Northern Health - narrowly - had the most.

- with files from CTV -