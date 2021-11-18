B.C. COVID-19 update: 9 deaths in last 24 hours, 468 new cases

Press release:

As of Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, 90.8% (4,207,832) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87% (4,030,851) have received their second dose.

In addition, 91.2% (3,944,285) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 87.5% (3,785,454) have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 468 new cases of COVID-19, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 214,150 cases in the province - 85 of the new cases are in Interior Health.

In the last 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,290, one of the deaths is in Interior Health.

There are 3,345 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 208,284 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 355 individuals are currently in hospital and 110 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.