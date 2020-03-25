B.C. COVID-19 update - March 25

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"We are announcing 42 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 659 cases in British Columbia.

"One additional residential care home now has a confirmed case - a health-care worker at the Broadway Pentecostal Lodge in the Vancouver Coastal health region. Public health officials are providing support to implement outbreak protocols.

"It is with sadness we share that one more resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre has passed away. That brings us to a total of 14 people who have died after testing positive for COVID-19. We extend our condolences to their loved ones.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 339 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 218 are in the Fraser Health region, 47 are in the Vancouver Island Health region, 46 are in the Interior Health region and nine are in the Northern Heath region.

"Additionally, of the total COVID-19 cases, 64 individuals are currently hospitalized, 26 of those in hospital are in intensive care and the remaining people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"One hundred and eighty-three patients with COVID-19 are now considered fully recovered and no longer have isolation requirements.

"An order is in place prohibiting gatherings larger than 50 people. This is not an order of convenience, but a requirement to protect everyone in our province - especially our elders and those most vulnerable to severe illness - from COVID-19.

"We remind all British Columbians that while 50 is the number, the smaller, the better. Community connection is very important during this challenging time, but it must be done safely, either virtually or with physical distance. Celebrations and ceremonies need to be postponed.

"With enhanced cleaning and physical distancing precautions in place, we can keep everyone safe and keep many businesses going. Whether it is an essential service, a local coffee shop or a remote camp, employers can maintain operations by closely following these requirements.

"There are a number of new resources and tools available to help British Columbians who may have questions about COVID-19. Together, we can make a difference."