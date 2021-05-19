B.C. fire captain believed to have drowned while scuba diving

A Kamloops fire captain is believed to have drowned while scuba diving last weekend in Okanagan Lake.

According to Kamloops Fire Rescue, 53-year-old Capt. Brian Lannon was diving on Saturday near Kelowna's W.R. Bennet Bridge. He became separated from his diving partner, and didn't resurface.

The department says the search for Lannon, which began that afternoon, has since become a recovery effort.

In a message post to Twitter, the fire department says Lannon served as a firefighter in the city since 1994.

"He was a much-loved husband, son, brother, uncle and cherished by many," the statement says. "Capt. Lannon was known for his dedication and professionalism both as a firefighter and as an officer. Rest easy, Brian."

A statement released to media says Lannon was visiting Kelowna with his wife of 20 years. It was their second dive of the day, the statement says, and the first was completed without incident.

with files from CTV News