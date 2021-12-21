B.C. fully reopens Highway 3 Between Hope and Princeton

A key route linking the Lower Mainland and Interior has reopened for non-essential travel.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure removed all travel restrictions on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The route has been limited to essential travel since last month’s landslides and flooding destroyed parts of the Coquihalla Highway.

However, thanks to crews working around the clock the Coquihalla was able to reopen weeks ahead of schedule on Monday, allowing essential commercial traffic to once again pass through.

"Having use of the Coquihalla Highway brings more predictability to the movement of goods through British Columbia," said Dave Earle, president and CEO, BC Trucking Association in a news release. "This an important step toward restoring our supply chain, and our members appreciate the extraordinary efforts of everyone involved."

As a result of the reopening, passenger vehicles have now been given the green light on Highway 3, but the ministry warns that drivers will still need to be patient as the route reopens.

“Drivers can expect delays and congestion and are encouraged to consider alternate options or avoid highway travel unless necessary,” the ministry said in a news release on Monday.

Officials also confirmed Monday that Highway 99 is now open to non-essential traffic from Pemberton to Lillooet. For now, only vehicles up to 14,500 kg. will be allowed to go through.