B.C. grads, students to be celebrated by local artists, performers

Press release from the Office of the Premier and the Ministry of Education on May 25, 2020:

British Columbia's 61,000 Grade 12 graduates, along with kindergarten to Grade 11 students, will be the guests of honour at a special virtual graduation and end-of-school celebration.

The WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 event will showcase some of B.C.'s best known singers, athletes and performers.

"I know this is not how graduates expected to celebrate their achievements, but that doesn't diminish the occasion," said Premier John Horgan. "Their parents, teachers and all British Columbians are proud of them. After they leave school, the whole world is there for them to explore. It will be a smaller world at first, but it will grow. As Dr. Bonnie Henry says, 'It is for now, not forever.' Congratulations to the class of 2020."

British Columbia is a proud partner of the WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 event that will air at 10 a.m. (Pacific time) on May 26 on WE's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event, also celebrated with students in the Northwest Territories, will feature a star-studded lineup delivering Canada's 2020 valedictorian addresses, one-of-a-kind performances and heartfelt surprises to celebrate students and educators who have been making a difference throughout the school year and who continue to step up to support their communities during COVID-19.

"Throughout this pandemic, our B.C. graduates have found new and innovative ways to make positive change in their communities, all while showing tremendous resilience, determination and patience," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. "I'm so proud of B.C. grads. This may not be the way they envisioned marking this important occasion, but if ever there was a class that deserves a star-studded celebration like this, it's the class of 2020."

This ceremony is part of a week-long virtual road trip making online stops in the Prairies, Ontario, the East Coast and Quebec. The final stop, the biggest living room party of the school year, will air Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. (Eastern time/Pacific time) exclusively on CTV.

Led by hosts Tyrone Edwards, Liz Trinnear and Chloe Wilde from CTV's ETALK, the British Columbia and the Northwest Territories' WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 event will feature appearances by Craig Kielburger, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah McLachlan and many more.

Quotes:

Craig Kielburger, co-founder, WE -

"Now, more than ever, we need to draw strength from the care and compassion that young Canadians continue to show with their actions. During these uncertain times, it's important that we remain dedicated to celebrating students and teachers who have made lasting impacts in both their local and global communities. We are grateful to our partners for joining us along this journey and are deeply honoured to recognize the service achievements of young change makers, while bringing closure to the academic year in a powerful way."

Andrea Sinclair, president, BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils -

"To all graduates: As Grade 12 students, you are facing a truly unique situation and will not experience a traditional graduation ceremony. However, all that you have learned and the supports you have received, all the successes you have achieved and the friendships you have made, will last a lifetime. On behalf of all the parents, guardians and caregivers across British Columbia, we applaud you. Please know how proud we are of each of you."

Stephanie Higginson, president, BC School Trustees Association -

"The class of 2020 will be remembered in the history books. My heart goes out to the Grade 12 students who have had their graduation plans so unexpectedly interrupted. This may not be the grad that you had planned on, but hopefully this virtual celebration will be a small step in recognizing your hard work and your accomplishment. This celebration, with so many talented and extraordinary people coming together to recognize the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, is well deserved. Congratulations to all of you."

Learn More:

View WE Celebrate: Class of 2020 (British Columbia and the Northwest Territories) Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. (Pacific time):

On WE's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WEmovement/

On WE's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/wemovement

Stay connected with WE:

School year-end celebrations: https://we.org/yearendcelebrations

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEmovement/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEMovement

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wemovement/

#WECelebrate

@WEmovement