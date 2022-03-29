B.C. hospitalizations surge over weekend

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals surged over the weekend.

It included six deaths.

There are now 288 test-positive patients hospitalized across the province. That's up from 260 patients on Friday.

The hospitalization total, which includes incidental cases along with the people suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms, increased twice last week, on Wednesday and Friday.

Prior to that, the count had been declining daily for more than six weeks.

There are signs that COVID-19 transmission is beginning to increase as well. There were 556 new cases confirmed over the weekend, which pushed the province's seven-day average up to 225 per day.

One week ago, the average was 202.