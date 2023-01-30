B.C. is decriminalizing small amounts of drugs for personal use

British Columbia is taking a major step forward in its fight against the province’s deadly overdose crisis by decriminalizing people who use drugs.

As part of a first-in-Canada pilot program launching Tuesday, people aged 18 and older can legally posses up to 2.5 grams of certain illicit drugs for personal use.

It’s been eight months since Health Canada granted B.C. an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which covers illegal substances including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

Carolyn Bennett and Jennifer Whiteside, the federal and provincial ministers of mental health and addictions, along with B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, will be holding a press conference Monday morning to explain the program’s rollout.

It will allow drug users aged 18 and over to carry a combined 2.5 grams of opioids like heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

B.C. had originally requested a threshold of 4.5 grams, but Ottawa said it decided on a lower amount after speaking with law enforcement agencies.

More than 10,000 British Columbians have died from illicit drug overdose since a public health emergency was declared in 2016.

Advocates for drug users have long pushed for decriminalization, arguing that it’s a small but important step to save lives from the toxic drug crisis.

B.C.’s chief coroner says access to a safe supply of drugs is still needed to prevent numerous deaths.

Since the province’s exemption is not legalization, the drugs will not be sold in stores and drug trafficking of any amount is still against the law.

Possession on the premises of elementary and secondary schools, licensed child-care facilities, at airports, and on Canadian Coast Guard vessels and helicopters is a criminal offence.

The exemption does not change Canada's border rules and taking any amount of illegal drugs across domestic and international borders remains illegal.

Health Canada says the federal government will monitor the program closely to see how effective it is. It’s set to last until Jan. 31, 2026 unless it is revoked or replaced before then.

With files from CTV News Vancouver