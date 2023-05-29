B.C. minimum wage increases June 1 for lowest-paid workers

VICTORIA - On June 1, 2023, B.C.'s lowest-paid workers will get a pay boost when the general minimum wage increases from $15.65 to $16.75 an hour.

The 6.9% increase on Thursday, June 1, 2023, also applies to minimum-wage rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers and live-in camp leaders. The increase will positively affect approximately 150,000 workers who currently earn less than $16.75 per hour.

On Jan. 1, 2024, piece rates for the hand-harvesting of the 15 crops specified in the Employment Standards Regulation will increase by the same percentage.

Government has made regular, gradual increases to the minimum wage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses. This is the second year that the adjustment reflects government's commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.

Options are being developed to continue to fulfil government's commitment to tie minimum wage to inflation for future years.

Quick Facts:

* The Government of Canada announced an increase to the minimum wage for federally regulated employees from $15.55 to $16.65 as of April 1, 2023.

* Most jurisdictions in Canada are increasing their minimum wage this year, except Alberta and Nunavut.

* In 2022, B.C. increased the minimum wage by 2.8%, which was the increase in the cost of living in the province in 2021.

* At least eight other jurisdictions also base their minimum-wage increases on annual changes to Consumer Price Indexes.

* Prior to 2017, B.C. had one of the lowest minimum wages in the country, but was one of the most expensive places to live.

* B.C.'s minimum wage is now the highest of any province.

B.C. minimum wage increases June 1 for lowest-paid workers

VICTORIA - On June 1, 2023, B.C.'s lowest-paid workers will get a pay boost when the general minimum wage increases from $15.65 to $16.75 an hour.

The 6.9% increase on Thursday, June 1, 2023, also applies to minimum-wage rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers and live-in camp leaders. The increase will positively affect approximately 150,000 workers who currently earn less than $16.75 per hour.

On Jan. 1, 2024, piece rates for the hand-harvesting of the 15 crops specified in the Employment Standards Regulation will increase by the same percentage.

Government has made regular, gradual increases to the minimum wage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses. This is the second year that the adjustment reflects government's commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.

Options are being developed to continue to fulfil government's commitment to tie minimum wage to inflation for future years.

Quick Facts:

* The Government of Canada announced an increase to the minimum wage for federally regulated employees from $15.55 to $16.65 as of April 1, 2023.

* Most jurisdictions in Canada are increasing their minimum wage this year, except Alberta and Nunavut.

* In 2022, B.C. increased the minimum wage by 2.8%, which was the increase in the cost of living in the province in 2021.

* At least eight other jurisdictions also base their minimum-wage increases on annual changes to Consumer Price Indexes.

* Prior to 2017, B.C. had one of the lowest minimum wages in the country, but was one of the most expensive places to live.

* B.C.'s minimum wage is now the highest of any province.