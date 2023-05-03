B.C. neurologist offering free dementia treatment webinar for Central Okanagan residents

The Central Okanagan has an increasing population of older adults, and age is the strongest known risk factor for dementia

What happens when researchers uncover promising new findings about dementia treatments and the search for a cure? How long is it before the work they produce comes into practice and makes life better for Central Okanagan residents directly affected by dementia?

Behavioural neurologist Dr. Alex Henri-Bhargava is devoted to making the answers to these questions more accessible. This month, residents have the opportunity to hear him speak about the latest in dementia treatments, as well as his work bringing newly-developed research findings into practice, during a special free webinar event from the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Research connects: Disease-modifying treatments and dementia, is set for 7 p.m. on May 17 and includes an open discussion where audience members will be able to ask Dr. Henri-Bhargava about emerging treatments and clinical trials.

Dr. Henri-Bhargava is medical director of the Neil and Susan Manning Cognitive Health Initiative, a clinical research program to integrate leading-edge research and care for patients living with cognitive health issues on Vancouver Island. This includes an outpatient clinic at Royal Jubilee Hospital, supporting clinical trials for dementia on Vancouver Island, developing innovative treatments and using a single database to track treatment plans and outcomes. Connecting care and research through the program puts research findings into clinical practice faster and allows research questions to be grounded in everyday issues facing people living with dementia.

Dr. Henri-Bhargava’s passion for dementia research and care is driven by personal experience – and a desire to address the societal cost of dementia as the population ages and the number of people affected by dementia grows exponentially.

“We’ve all been affected by dementia,” he says. “My grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease, and if you ask anyone on the street, they all know somebody affected by dementia. Most of us go into medicine trying to have a positive influence on something that matters, and this is an area where there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Last year, in the U.S., 143 unique therapies for Alzheimer’s disease were being tested in clinical trials. The majority of these were disease-modifying therapies, designed to delay the onset or slow the progression of the disease. Dr. Henri-Bhargava will share the latest on these therapies before opening the floor to audience questions. Register at alzbc.org/webinars.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is here to help

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is committed to ensuring that people affected by dementia have the confidence and skills to live the best life possible. First Link® dementia support is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s suite of programs and services designed to help them. First Link® is available throughout the progression of the disease, from diagnosis (or before) to end-of-life care.

Connect to First Link® by asking your health-care provider for a referral or by calling the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.