B.C. now has 602 active cases

Another 46 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, a news release from B.C.'s health ministry says.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in that period.

The latest update brings the province's total number of active cases to 602. It's the lowest active caseload since Aug. 13.

Of those cases, 87 people are in hospital, 22 of whom are being treated in intensive care units.

There have been 147,797 known cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic, and 1,759 deaths. According to the ministry, 98.4 per cent of people are considered to have fully recovered.

The data released through a written statement Tuesday afternoon brings the seven-day average for daily deaths to 0.71.

The average number of daily cases over seven days is up slightly at 37, from 35. Of the latest additions to the tally, the majority of cases were recorded in the Fraser, Vancouver Coastal and Interior health authorities.

Similarly, of the total active cases, 553 of the 602 are in those three health regions.

The update included that 78.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 37 per cent of those 12 and older have had both doses.