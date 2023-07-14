B.C. officials issue toxic death cap mushroom warning

Health officials have issued a warning about toxic, death cap mushrooms after a young child in Vancouver consumed one.

The Provincial Health Services Authority released a bulletin Friday, saying that while the child in question is "doing fine" the incident serves as a cautionary tale. Most calls to the province's poison information centre that are mushroom-related concern children who have taken a bite of one they found on the ground.

"The death cap mushroom is very toxic and can cause liver damage and even death."

The mushrooms can be found in the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley, as well as on Vancouver Island, PHSA says, noting they are mostly seen in "urban environments" and are not a native species to B.C. While they usually grow in wet conditions in the fall, they can show up in the summer as well in areas that are being "watered regularly."

Health officials also warn death cap mushrooms can be easily mistaken for some edible species.

PHSA says the symptoms of poisoning from these mushrooms will manifest within six to 12 hours and include cramping, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. Although these symptoms subside within 24 hours, the toxins continue to harm the person who has ingested the mushroom.

"A second wave of diarrhea and cramping occurs within 72 hours after eating the mushroom, resulting in severe illness and organ failure. Medical treatment and organ transplants may be required to prevent death," PHSA says.

People who see these mushrooms growing are urged to take a photo and report them online

Removing the mushrooms is also recommended but anyone doing so is encouraged to wear gloves. They should not be put in compost bins, the PHSA says.

People can also be poisoned by harvesting and eating wild mushrooms that have not been properly identified as edible. The death cap mushroom is easily mistaken for edible mushrooms such as the paddy straw mushroom or edible puff balls. Never consume mushrooms that have not been properly identified as edible.

Photo: Death cap mushrooms are seen in this undated handout. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Centre for Disease Control)