B.C. premier has growth in throat, biopsy surgery this week

B.C.'s premier says he has a growth in his throat that will require biopsy surgery this week.

John Horgan made the announcement during a last-minute news conference Thursday morning, saying he would be in surgery on Friday.

He said doctors were investigating a benign growth in his neck when the lump was discovered.

The surgery will "reveal what exactly we're dealing with," Horgan said, adding, "You're not supposed to have growths in your throat. That's the first order of business."

He said he's been told it appears the growth is treatable. When pathology information is available, he will also get details on a course of treatment.

It's not Horgan's first brush with cancer. He underwent surgery and treatment for bladder cancer in 2008, and was later declared cancer-free.

But he's not planning to step down as premier, he said.

"I have every intention of carrying on. There is a lot of work to do," Horgan said.

Mike Farnworth, B.C.'s solicitor general, was appointed the province's deputy premier, and will step in if Horgan is temporarily unavailable due to treatment.

He described Farnworth as "the most experienced member in the legislature," and called the appointment a tribute to his service and a comfort to the public.

His surgical team has suggested a positive outcome from the biopsy and any other treatment needed.