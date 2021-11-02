B.C. reaches 25-week high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of infectious COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has reached a 25-week high, according to Tuesday's update from the province.

There are now 445 hospitalized coronavirus patients across British Columbia – the most there have been since May 9 – with 137 of them in critical care.

The Ministry of Health also announced 406 new cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, leaving the province's seven-day average for infections at 532 per day, and the seven-day average for fatalities at 7.86 per day.

Another 373 people have also recovered, putting the province's active caseload at 4,694, a slight increase from Monday.

A full 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians age 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.4 per cent have received two.

The government has been offering third doses and booster doses to a number of vulnerable groups, and has said they will be made available to all vaccine-eligible residents next year. On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that people who received two doses of AstraZeneca will be eligible early due to emerging data suggesting their protection could begin waning faster.

- with files from CTV -