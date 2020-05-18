B.C. records just 8 new COVID-19 cases per day since Saturday

British Columbia has recorded just eight new cases of COVID-19 per day since the last update from health officials on Saturday.

Monday's announcement by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the total number of cases identified across the province to 2,444.

Henry also revealed another 34 people have recovered from the virus since their last briefing, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,966. There are now just 335 active cases in the province, the lowest number since March 20.

But officials said another two people have died from COVID-19 as well, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 143.

"Both of these people were in long-term care, one in the Fraser Health region and one in Vancouver Coastal Health," Dr. Henry said. "Our condolences go to their families and their care teams and their communities."

Of the active cases, there are 47 people in hospital, including 12 who are in intensive care. Health workers are also continuing to battle 19 active outbreaks at long-term care homes, assisted living facilities and acute care units in B.C.

Officials had no new outbreaks to report on Monday, however, and said the outbreak at Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam has been declared over.

Henry and Dix both took a moment to acknowledge Sunday's fatal plane crash involving a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft in Kamloops. Capt. Jennifer Casey of Halifax was killed, and the pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was injured.

Dix noted that the Snowbirds were on a national tour called Operation Inspiration that was intended to lift Canadians' spirits during the COVID-19 crisis.

"What happened yesterday was awful for all involved," the minister said. "We send out our condolences, really the sorrow of everyone in B.C."

--with files from CTV News--