B.C. records lowest single-day case increase since July 2020

British Columbia recorded 87 new cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths over the weekend, while marking the lowest single-day increase in infections since July 2020.

The province has identified 147,790 coronavirus cases and suffered 1,759 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

The latest infections were confirmed over three 24-hour reporting periods: 30 were reported from Friday to Saturday, 37 from Saturday to Sunday, and 20 from Sunday to Monday.

The last time B.C. recorded so few COVID-19 cases in a day was last July 19, when health officials announced 19 new infections.

Monday's numbers were not provided by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry or Health Minister Adrian Dix, who announced they were stepping away from their regular pandemic briefings last week.

Instead, the latest COVID-19 update was delivered in the form of a brief news release from B.C.'s Ministry of Health – a shift that signals the improving state of the pandemic in the province.

