B.C. reports 378 cases, 7 deaths as vaccine doses top 3 million

British Columbia has recorded another 378 cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths, health officials said Thursday as the province marked a new vaccination milestone.

There have now been 143,264 coronavirus infections and 1,690 fatalities in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

The latest deaths involved one person in their 60s, three people in their 70s and three people who were over the age of 80, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

"As always through this very difficult time, our condolences go to those who have lost loved ones – to their families, to their caregivers and to their whole communities," Henry said. "We mourn their loss."

Thursday's update follows days after the government loosened several COVID-19 rules and restrictions as part of B.C.'s four-step restart plan – the continuation of which will depend on infection rates continue to decline and vaccination rates continuing to increase.

Henry noted the province has just surpassed three million administered doses of vaccine, with approximately 66 per cent of the adult population now having received at least one dose.

"These are exciting times and this is exciting news," she said. "We know that these vaccines work. They're safe, they're highly effective, and simply put, they're saving lives across British Columbia right now."

B.C. has administered 3,032,811 doses as of Thursday, including 156,730 second doses.

The latest case numbers left the province's rolling weekly average at 330 infections per day, a slight increase from Wednesday. B.C.'s active caseload and hospitalizations decreased, however.

There are now 3,543 active cases across the province, with 286 patients battling the disease in hospital, 88 of whom are in intensive care.