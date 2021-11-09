B.C. reports 500 cases, 5 related deaths

British Columbia has recorded another 500 cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, the government announced Tuesday after revealing plans for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Tuesday's update, which was posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 dashboard, pushed the province's seven-day average for infections to 502 per day, up from 488 on Monday.

Recent modelling has indicated transmission is finally getting under control in the province, though health officials have stressed that progress can easily be reversed.

B.C.'s active case count, which reached a nearly three-month low on Monday, increased slightly to 4,301.

The unvaccinated have consistently been over-represented in the province's case numbers, hospitalizations and ICU admissions. According to the Ministry of Health, people who haven't received a single dose of vaccine made up 60.3 per cent of infections between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, and 64.6 per cent of hospitalizations from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4 – despite only representing about 19 per cent of B.C.'s population, including those who are too young to be vaccinated.