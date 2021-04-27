B.C. reports 799 cases, announces plans to vaccinate people 30+

B.C. health officials announced another 799 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the government began the process of opening up AstraZeneca vaccine eligibility to people in their 30s.

The province has now recorded a total of 127,048 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were announced, leaving B.C.'s death toll at 1,571.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also revealed they are expanding eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine to people who are 30 years old and older.

The first people in that age group to receive the vaccine must live in one of 10 transmission hotspots in the Fraser Health region, officials said.

"As we receive enough AstraZeneca to add appointments at pharmacies, it will be made available to anyone in the province aged 30 and older," Henry and Dix added.

"We know demand for the AstraZeneca vaccine is high in many areas. Unfortunately, available supply through pharmacies in some regions will continue to be limited until additional supplies come in."

with files from CTV News