B.C.'s fight against COVID-19

Health officials in British Columbia revealed Thursday a second record in the pandemic had been set in as many days.

Speaking at a news conference with Health Minister Adrian Dix, the provincial health officer said there were 178 people in intensive care as of Thursday's update, setting a provincial pandemic record.

The news comes one day after the province set a record for most hospitalizations, at 515. That number had dipped to 503 by Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 874 new cases of the disease and also confirmed a single death had been attributed to the novel coronavirus over the same 24-hour period.

The rolling weekly average of cases in B.C. is now at 858 per day, down from 876 the day before.

Thursday's update brings the total of confirmed cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic to 128,763. Henry said a total of 1,577 people have died.

The doctor said she didn't yet have access to all the information at the time of Thursday's news conference, including how many cases are considered active and the number of people currently under public health monitoring. This information will be posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's dashboard later in the day, Henry said.

But she could confirm the province is currently dealing with 13 active outbreaks in health-care settings including long-term care, assisted living, independent living and acute care centres.

Addressing B.C.'s vaccine rollout, Henry said there have been 1,749,375 doses given out in the province, 90,296 of which are second doses.

This means about 32 per cent of the population has been vaccinated.

A fourth vaccine, made by Johnson and Johnson, is expected to be available as of next week in B.C., Henry said. When it is, it will be integrated into the current plan.

More details will be shared publicly next week.

Additionally, she shared that B.C. is expecting to receive more than a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks, deliveries which she believes will speed up the age-based system.

Her latest estimate is that all adults in B.C. should have access to vaccines by the middle of June, taking into account these updates.

