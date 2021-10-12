B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5+

Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.

The province's health ministry said Friday the change was coming and B.C.'s top doctor confirmed the update in a news conference Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the updated health order will be published online Tuesday.

"I just want to say how impressed I am. I continue to be amazed at the adaptability and the resilience of children across this province," she said.

Kindergarten-aged and older children already need to wear masks in schools, but the mandate now applies to indoor spaces including stores and malls, coffee shops and restaurants when not at a table, recreation centres and other locations.

Previously, that mandate was only in place for people born in 2012 (age nine) or earlier.