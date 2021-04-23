B.C.'s new rules limiting movement to help curb the spread of COVID-19

New measures are now in place to limit travel in B.C. for the next several weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth outlined the latest restrictions Friday morning, explaining they'll be in place through the May long weekend.

"I want to thank the vast majority of British Columbians who are following provincial health orders," Farnworth said. "We've all made great sacrifices to protect our collective health and to keep our health-care system functioning safely. While I'm disappointed additional measures are necessary, I'm taking further action to carry us through the current spike in COVID-19 cases … for now we need to hunker down and stay local."

Farnworth said "the time has come" to restrict non-essential travel in a formal way.

"I'm restricting non-essential travel into or out of all health authority regions effective immediately," he said. "This is a legal order, under the emergency program act."

Farnworth explained the Northern and Interior health authorities would be considered a combined region. The same is the case for Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said with current levels of transmission, travel will spread the virus even further in B.C.

"Staying in our local communities means we are not going to and from COVID hotspots and inadvertently bringing the virus along with us," she said.

However, earlier in the week, a group that represents front-line RCMP officers has pushed back against the roadblocks, saying it puts more pressure on limited resources and exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections.

The National Police Federation released a statement on Wednesday noting it has “grave concerns” about police taking part in enforcing a COVID-19 ban on non-essential travel.

With files from The Canadian Press