In its last COVID-19 update before the weekend, B.C.'s health ministry announced 867more people tested positive for the disease locally, marking the biggest single-day jump in cases since April.

In a written statement released Friday afternoon, the ministry also announced three more people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The latest update brings B.C.'s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 663.

Earlier this week, health officials announced additional measures to curb the disease's spread. As of Wednesday, a province-wide mask mandate was reinstated for most indoor public spaces for anyone aged 12 and older.

As well, health officials announced plans to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for admission to certain non-essential events and businesses.

Beginning on Sept. 13, B.C. residents will be required to show proof that they have received at least a first dose of vaccine to dine at restaurants, attend ticketed sporting events, go to the movies or participate in a variety of other discretionary activities.

By Oct. 24, residents will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated before entering such venues and events.

In Interior Health, there are an additional 350 cases.

