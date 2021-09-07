B.C. teachers concerned back-to-school COVID-19 protocols not enough

When B.C. students return to their kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms today, school will be a lot closer to normal than it was last year.

Hybrid learning and cohorts are no more. Students in grades 4 through 12 will have to wear masks, but some teachers are worried that’s not enough to keep the Delta variant from spreading.

“We need a broader mask mandate. There has been no appropriate rationale given for why kindergarten to Grade 3 students are being excluded,” said B.C. Teachers Federation president Teri Mooring.

There wasn’t widespread transmission in B.C. schools last school year, and the province is confident this school year will be no different. But the Teachers Federation isn't so sure.

After spending last school year advocating for tougher COVID-19 safety measures in schools, Mooring is disappointed there are even fewer protocols now.

-- with files from CTV News --