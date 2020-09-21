B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive goes virtual

This year is the 10th anniversay of the B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive. During past events, volunteers would have picked up donations from homes.

This year the food drive has to be different because of the pandemic.

"I know that the food bank has had a number of events that have cancelled from the beginning of this year," explains Communications Director with the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in the Central Okanagan, Gordon Oliver. "The need is so acute, that we decided we had to do something so we are going to a virtual food drive.

There will be no volunteers picking donations up this year.

Donations can be made online at cofoodbank.com

The theme of the food drive is ten-ten-ten.

Meaning in the tenth year they are asking the public to donate ten dollars to help serve ten thousand people.