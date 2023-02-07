B.C. to make National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid statutory holiday

The British Columbia government has introduced legislation to make Sept. 30 a paid statutory holiday marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Labour Minister Harry Bains introduced a bill in the legislature today, saying the holiday will be observed this September and every Sept. 30 afterwards.

He says the B.C. holiday follows the federal government's decision in 2021 to declare Sept. 30 a national truth and reconciliation holiday for its workers.

B.C. will join Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon and Canada as jurisdictions that have already designated Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday, if the legislation passes.

Bains says the B.C. law honours the strength and resilience of residential school survivors and remembers the children who never came home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.