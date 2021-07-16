B.C. tops 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines given

Health officials in B.C. have announced 45 more cases of COVID-19 in their final pandemic update of the week.

The written statement also included the news that the province has now topped six million total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

Of the 6,004,668 total doses administered, 3,686,611 have been first doses.

Among eligible B.C. residents ages 12 and older, 79.5 per cent have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.9 per cent have received two doses.

Among adults ages 18 and older, more than 80 per cent have received a first dose, while 53.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

No new deaths related to the coronavirus have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

There have been 148,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,761 deaths in B.C. since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 652 active infections in the province, an increase of two from the previous day.

Of that total, 60 people are currently battling COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals. Twelve of those people are in intensive care.

- with files from CTV -