B.C. weather warnings ease as province begins to assess flood damage

Several weather warnings in British Columbia were eased Tuesday morning, following days of torrential rain which washed out sections of major highways and caused severe flooding in several communities.

B.C. residents will begin to get a sense of the damage caused by a weather pattern known as an "atmospheric river," which dumped more than double the single-day record of rainfall in some areas of the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

As of Tuesday morning, snowfall and winter storm warnings replaced rainfall advisories for multiple regions including Fraser Canyon and Fraser Valley, along the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

"A weakening upper trough will push across the southwestern interior this morning," the national weather agency said in a statement. "Further snowfall amounts of 5 cm are expected before noon with some flurries lingering into the afternoon."

A massive rescue effort began late Sunday to help hundreds of people who were left stranded on B.C. highways after the storm triggered several mudslides, landslides and rockslides in the province.

Two of Sunday's slides cut off Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope, stranding approximately 290 people, according to Canada Task Force 1, a heavy urban search and rescue team that operates through the Vancouver fire department.

Twelve people had been rescued from Highway 7 by the local fire department on Sunday evening before the Vancouver Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team was called in on Monday.

Merritt issued an evacuation order for its population of about 7,000, saying residents could not use water from faucets or flush toilets.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government was ready to provide help for those affected by the devastating flooding in the province on Monday.

"We’re ready to provide whatever assistance is needed as you deal with and recover from the flooding and this extreme weather," the prime minister said in a statement. "We’re here for you."

