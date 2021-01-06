Back to School for kids in School District 23

School District 23 Superindent Kevin Kaardal says all reports were positive about the return of school after the Christmas Break, despite anxiety the pandemic causes.

Kaardal adds that most exposures that have been seen in schools have originated outside of the school system, through asymptomatic people.

"What we want to reiterate all the time, is that behavior in the community is critical," Kaardal explains. "People have to follow the provincial health olders - if we can get those infections down (in the community) we'll see far fewer exposures in schools."

There have been spikes after other holidays, and officials are being vigilant keeping an eye on any changes.

Kardall got only a couple of emails over the holidays. With parents wondering what the response might be to extending the Christmas Break.