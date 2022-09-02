Back to School Means Taking Extra Care Behind the Wheel

As our students prepare to head back to school, the RCMP are reminding everyone of a few safety tips.

TIPS FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS:

Plan a safe route to school;

Cross at designated crosswalks and use available traffic signals;

Establish a pickup plan;

Walk with a parent or a buddy if possible;

Pay attention to your surroundings.

Don’t forget to register your bikes with 529 Bike Registry at WWW.Project529.com

For more information on alternative transportation options in Kelowna Kelowna.ca/activetransportation .

TIPS FOR DRIVERS

Slow Down!

Remember school zones will be in effect again from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Watch for pedestrians (small children may not understand the rules yet)

Focus on the road by putting away electronic devices and other distractions.

When dropping off or picking up children at school, ensure you do so in a safe place where the children can exit onto a sidewalk.

Know the school bus laws. Red flashing lights and a stop sign arm extended indicate children are preparing to load or unload from the bus and are a signal for you to stop.

“We will be out in our school zones ensuring our drivers are slowing down and driving safely” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service Unit. “Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down and stay extra vigilant at this time of year”.

So, welcome back to all of our students! We are looking forward to a safe and educational school year in the Central Okanagan.