Bad guy uses fake handgun in robbery

A bad dude has been taken off the streets.

Last night, the Kelowna man stole a Camaro from a couple after forcing them out of the vehicle with what appeared to be a handgun, while they were enjoying the view at the Kalamalka Lake lookout in Coldstream.

Before leaving the scene, he set fire to the SUV he arrived in.

He was later tracked down after abandoning the Camaro on Highpointe Drive.

The 44 year-old faces several charges and remains in police custody.

The handgun used in the robbery was fake.