Bad parking job at a West Kelowna grocery store leads to impaired driving arrest

On October 9, 2022, at about 9:00 pm, police officers from the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment prevented an impaired driver from operating their vehicle in a large busy parking lot on Louie Drive.

Police officers attended the scene after receiving complaints that the driver had parked their vehicle on the sidewalk at the front entrance of the store before going shopping. The bizarre parking job and the manoeuvre caused safety concerns for clients and pedestrians in the area.

Police officers identified the driver when they returned to their vehicle, and it was determined that the driver was impaired by drugs. The vehicle was impounded, the driver was fined and their driver licence was suspended.

In the last five days, police officers in West Kelowna have identified 11 impaired drivers and subsequently served driving prohibition notices and impounded their vehicles.

“Most of these investigations were self generated by the police officers on patrols during the Thanksgiving long weekend and serve as a good reminder to always assign a sober designated driver,” said Inspector Pikola, Officer in Charge of the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment.