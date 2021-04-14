Bait Car Stolen in West Kelowna

A 30-year-old man is in custody after taking the bait in West Kelowna.

On April 12, 2021 just before 2:45 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP was alerted by their police dispatchers, that one of the Bait Cars deployed in the West Kelowna area had been activated, entered and had gone mobile from its deployment location.

While receiving immediate and live updates from their dispatchers of the Bait Car’s location, speed and direction of travel, officers tactically flooded into the areas.

Front line officers intercepted the vehicle near the intersection of Apollo Road and Hoskins Road where it had stopped, states S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon, Detachment Commander of the West Kelowna RCMP. Our dispatchers were integral in providing timely information while coordinating a police response to stop the Bait Car and arrest the suspect.

After arresting and identifying the suspect, officers determined the man was outstanding on a Canada-wide warrant.

30-year-old Raymond Francis Thiffault of Kamloops was arrested, held in police custody and appeared before the Kelowna Law Courts. He has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

To learn more about the Bait Car Program, go to www.baitcar.com.