Bait vehicle successful in capturing known offender: Kelowna RCMP say

In the early morning of December 2, 2022 Kelowna RCMP Officers made an arrest of a male driver and female passenger after they stole a bait vehicle that had been deployed the evening before.

Kelowna RCMP frontline officers were notified that the bait vehicle was in motion and attended the area of Dilworth Drive where they arrested both occupants for theft of a motor vehicle.

Upon a subsequent search, a taser was located in a fanny pack on the floor of the vehicle. The suspects also caused extensive damage to the doors and ignition.

The male driver is being held in custody to appear in court while the female passenger was released with an appearance notice to attend court at a later date.

“This is a great success story regarding a coordinated effort to counter Property Crime in Kelowna between the Proactive Enforcement Unit deploying the bait vehicles in hot spots and General Duty Officers arresting a known property crime offender within hours of deployment,” said Corporal Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Team.