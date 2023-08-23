BAKER FIRE SERVICE(FS) WILDFIRE # K42897

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a level 1 EOC in response to the Baker FS Wildfire K42897 located near Kendry Creek, on August 22, 2023 at 07:50 hours.

BC Wildfire crews remain on scene working the fire today. As of 4:00 pm BC Wildfire has reported no change in size or status of the fire.

The Township Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is in operation today and will remain operational tonight remotely until 8 pm while continuing to monitor the fire and provide support as required.

Communications will continue to be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Announcements - Wildfires. The next communication will be provided August 23, 2023 at 8:00 pm. More information about the fire can also be found on the BC Wildfire website and residents are encouraged to sign up for notifications through Alertable.

Please note NO evacuation alerts or orders exist for this area.

We are still in the middle of wildfire season in the Okanagan and the Township of Spallumcheen is encouraging all residents to ensure they are ready to leave their homes should it be required. Resources on the Township website provide you information on preparing a grab and go bag and preparing to move animals from your property in the event it is required.

Township of Spallumcheen Emergency Information Page