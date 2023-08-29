BAKER FIRE SERVICE(FS) WILDFIRE # K42897 update: Township of Spallumcheen

The Baker FSR Wildfire K42897 located near Kendry Creek within the boundaries of the Township of Spallumcheen, was changed to a status of Declared Out on Sunday evening and the Township would like to thank everyone that worked tirelessly to ensure that this blaze was dealt with quickly and efficiently.

“The people we have working on these fires are amazing,” states Mayor Christine Fraser. “BC wildfire crews worked tirelessly to keep us safe.”

The Township would like to thank both the BC Wildfire frontline staff and those who work in the dispatch and office roles for their quick response to the fire and their clear and concise information which helps us keep everyone informed. “All of those in the communication chain are critical in helping us get information out to the public and we could not do it without them. Our local fire department was also instrumental in helping to liaise with BC Wildfire crews and making sure that accurate information was provided.” states Mayor Fraser.

With wildfire season still upon us, the Township asks residents to remain watchful and report anything they suspect could be a wildfire by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone. In addition, residents and businesses can make sure their home, farm or business is ready for an emergency situation by checking out the resources on our website https://www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca>emergency-info.