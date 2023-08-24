BAKER FIRE SERVICE WILDFIRE Update

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a level 1 EOC in response to the Baker FS Wildfire K42897 located near Kendry Creek within the boundaries of the Township of Spallumcheen, on August 22, 2023 at 07:50 hours.



The Township Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has reopened for the day and will continue to monitor the fire status and provide support as needed.

Communications will continue to be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Announcements - Wildfires. The next communication will be provided August 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm. More information about the fire can also be found on the BC Wildfire website.

The Township of Spallumcheen will continue to provide press releases so that community can have a reliable source to obtain more information about what is happening. Press releases will be posted at regular intervals on our website and provided to local media. In addition, as long as the fire remains in a status of out of control, the Township will continue to share press releases through Alertable.

Please note NO evacuation alerts or orders exist for this area.

Resources on the Township website provide you information on preparing a grab and go bag and preparing to move animals from your property in the event it is required. Township of Spallumcheen Emergency Information Page

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office via email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or phone at 250-546-3013.