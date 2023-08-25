Baker Fire Service Wildfire Update

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a level 1 EOC in response to the Baker FS Wildfire K42897 located near Kendry Creek within the boundaries of the Township of Spallumcheen, on August 22, 2023 at 07:50 hours.

BC Wildfire has made significant progress today and has marked the status of the wildfire as Under Control. Crews were on scene today with 11 personnel on site this morning supported by 3 helicopters.

The Township Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) will be standing down at 20:00 for the evening. The next press release will be on August 25, 2023 at 11:00 am.

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Township office via email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or phone at 250-546-3013.