Balcony Fire on Academy Way

At approximately 4:00 am the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received an alarm and subsiquent 911 call reporting a balcony on fire in the 900 block of Academy Way.

The first arriving Officer reported an activated sprinkler on a first floor balcony. The sprinkler system was able to contain the fire to the balcony with no extension into the structure. Fire damage was contained to the furnishings and contents of the balcony. KFD responded with three engines, ladder truck, rescue unit and command vehicle with sixteen personnel. The fire is deemed accidental in nature.

We would like to remind everyone to fully extinguish smoking material in an appropriate container.