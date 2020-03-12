Balcony fire on Bernard

iHeartRadio
At approximately 1:45 am this morning Kelowna Fire Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a balcony on fire in the 900 block on Bernard Ave in Kelowna.

On scene, the first arriving officer confirmed there was a fire on a 3rd floor balcony. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to the one balcony.

Four Engines, a Command Unit, Rescue truck along with 18 fire personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Fire cause has been determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials and is not suspicious.

 

